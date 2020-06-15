Vessels conveying fuel, others to berth at Delta ports — NPA

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), says nine vessels laden with fuel and other items are expected at the Delta ports.

NPA made this known in its daily publication, ‘Shipping Position’ a copy of which was made available to Newsmen on Monday in Warri.

The port authority listed some of the expected vessels to include: MT Tornado, Orchard, Ihem, and MV Frio Nereus among others.

“Nine vessels conveying petrol, diesel, frozen fish, DPK, and Bitumen are also being expected at the Delta ports.

“NPA made the declaration on four vessels: MT Leon Herc, MT SL Aremu, MT Biskra and MT Safe Sea Neha 111 conveying DPK, PMS, Bitumen, and PMS respectively,” the authority said.

The publication also said that four vessels conveying various items were waiting at Fairway Buoy adding that one was to load while the others were waiting to discharge products.

According to the publication, MT Kowe, conveying 7,595 metric tons of PMS; MT Capt Gregory with16,000 metric tons of PMS and MT Matrix Pride, carrying 15,000 metric tons of PMS are awaiting at Fairway Buoy to discharge.

“Similarly, MT Abiola is awaiting at the Fairway Buoy to load 12,000 metric tons of crude oil,” the NPA said.

