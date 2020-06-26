V celebrates intellectuals with #WinWithV Game Show

Kindly Share This Story:

A virtual app designed to perform financial services in Nigeria ,V has revealed that it created the weekly game show #WInWIthV as a way of giving back to people who are actually smart.

Over the past 2 weeks, Nigeria’s biggest and number one digital bank/neobank, V, has successfully hosted a trivia game show every Friday via its Instagram handle @vbankng rewarding many bank customers and viewers.

Launched on 4th of March, V has become darling to hundreds of thousands of users who constantly sing its praise via the social media channels.

In an interview on Beat FM, Mai Atafo, the host of the game show stated that V embarked on the game show as a means of giving back saying that “there are few talent shows in Nigeria and we just thought, this should be one to give to people who are actually smart”.

He added that “win with v is a fun educational and informative game show, where you get to win money for your smart”

Mai Atafo also gave a brief on the show stating that ten-thousand-naira (#10, 000), courtesy of Dynasty Real Estate is attached to the trivia question which gets a contestant into the main show. Every question asked has a ten seconds time limit to be answered and each question has twenty thousand naira (#20000) attached to it.

He further adds that the show is more than just winning cash prizes. “The good thing is people are on the show both to win and to learn. I am also learning in the show. So far a lot of people have come to our DM to thank us for the extra knowledge they have gotten in the course of the show and it has been very refreshing to make such an impact”

This week’s edition holds on Friday by 7 pm on the bank’s Instagram page and with more sponsors coming on board, winnings and prizes are expected to get bigger and better.

The organizer noted that to participate and win in the game show, you must have an active V account.

WinWithV is sponsored by Cellar Central, Dynasty Real Estate, ShoMya professional beauty services, Anchoria Investment and Securities Limited, Anchoria Asset Management Company and Ebar Metro.

VANGUARD

