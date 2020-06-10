US, Russia to discuss arms control on June 22 before nuke deal expires

Kindly Share This Story:

The United States and Russia will discuss arms control in Vienna on June 22, months before a key nuclear weapons agreement expires, Russia announced on Tuesday.

The decade-long New START agreement which will end in February, is currently the last remaining nuclear arms control deal between the U.S. and Russia.

New START limits the number of nuclear missile launchers to 800 and operational nuclear warheads to 1,550.

“The meeting has been confirmed for June 22 in Vienna,’’ Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in comments carried by the Russian news agency Interfax.

The U.S. had earlier said that China could participate in the talks.

Ryabkov said Russia was unaware of whether a Chinese delegation would attend.

