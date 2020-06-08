Breaking News
US records almost 700 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

The coronavirus pandemic killed 691 people in the United States over the past 24 hours, the lowest number in a week, figures from Johns Hopkins University showed on Sunday.

There have been a total of 110,482 deaths in the country and 1,938,842 cases, the Baltimore-based institutions’ real-time tracker reported at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Sunday).

Both the number of cases and death toll are by far the highest in the world.

On a per capita basis, however, several European countries — including France, Italy and Spain — have a higher death toll.

While the United States was suffering around 3,000 deaths a day in mid-April, that number has declined to around 1,000 deaths and 20,000 new cases a day at present.

But health care professionals worry mass demonstrations against police brutality and racism taking place in cities across the US may lead to a new surge in infections in the coming weeks.

