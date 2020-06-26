US can deport asylum seekers before seeing judge ― Supreme Court

The United States Supreme Court ruled that authorities can deport some asylum seekers even before they have seen a judge, in a win for the Trump administration.
The case before the court pertained to a Sri Lankan national, Vijayakumar Thuraissigiam, who was stopped by law enforcement just after crossing the southern border, without inspection or an entry document, at a distance of about 25 metres from the frontier.
An asylum claim was then rejected by the officer, a superior officer and an immigration judge. However, the case was appealed to the regular court system, ultimately landing before the Supreme Court.
READ ALSO: 292,141 Nigeria Refugees seek asylum in Niger, Cameroon, Chad – UNHRC
The ruling means people who managed to slip over the border into the U.S., without going through proper channels, and then failed to convince immigration authorities of a threat to their well-being, may face an expedited removal process before being able to appeal.
The decision came down 7-2, with the two most liberal justices dissenting.
U.S. President Donald Trump has been working to limit many types of immigration, in particular, illegal crossings at the southern border.
DPA