UPU: Comrade Umukoro is best ever Youthwing president, says Urhobo students

-Present ‘Merit Award’ To Him

The National Union of Urhobo Students (NUUS), Worldwide, today presented a ‘Merit Award’ to the National President of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), Youthwing, Worldwide, Comrade Efemena Umukoro, saying that he is the best ever president that has led the body since it’s inception.

Led by the National President of NUUS, HRH (Comr.) Aregbor Ochuko, the said umbrella body for all Urhobo students in tertiary institutions commended Umukoro for providing pragmatic and patriotic leadership to Urhobo youths worldwide.

Speaking during the presentation that was done at the inauguration of the Umukoro-led UPU Youthwing executive by the parent body in Mosogar, Ochuko said that he has closely observed the leadership style of Comrade Umukoro, adding that “in the history of UPU Youthwing, there has never been a president like him.”

He added: “His strides, achievements and contributions to the development of Urhobo students and youths show that he (Umukoro) means well for Urhobo Nation.

“This ‘Merit Award’ as the best UPU Youthwing President of all time is presented to him today to acknowledge his commitment to Urhobo progress and also urge him to dream bigger dreams to continue to move Urhobo Nation forward.”

Umukoro, responding to the gesture, said he was elated because it was a honour done him by youths.

His words: “I commend you for deeming me fit for your award. My administration is committed to the servant-leadership style and intends to make it a reality that anywhere in the world an Urhobo youth is present, he or she will be treated with honour and respect.”

According to him, his first 120 days in office have been a time to continually improve on the last success achieved, saying that his intention is to provide a voice that Urhobo youths can trust and rely on.

Continuing, he narrated how he recently rescued some Urhobo youths who were molested by police officers from Abuja and succeeded in retrieving over a million naira from the police that was forcefully collected from them.

He urged all Urhobo youths to queue behind him in unity and together stay committed to doing their bit for Urhobo’s progress.

VANGUARD

