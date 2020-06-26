Breaking News
Translate

Update:Okowa’s family on self-isolation as daughter tests positive to COVID-19

On 12:06 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Five Doctors, three support staff test positive for COVID-19 in Benue

As the Delta State Government intensifies efforts at stemming the spread of COVID-19 in the state, it announced on Friday that one of the children of the Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has tested positive to the virus.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, said, “consequently, the Governor and his family members will immediately commence self-isolation for 14 days”.

READ ALSOAjimobi: Yoruba has lost a golden son ― Ooni

“It is again pertinent to stress that COVID-19 is real, and citizens are advised to be disciplined and comply with the protocols of wearing Face Masks and maintaining physical-distancing while in public places as well as basic hygiene of hand-washing with soap in running water and use of alcohol-based sanitisers as NCDC regulation demands,” Ifeajika added.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!