UPDATED: Former Lagos Police Commissioner, Abubakar Tsav, dead

Kindly Share This Story:

…his death is a great loss to the Muslim community in Nigeria – Benue Chief Imam

…he was a gallant police officer – Ortom

By Peter Duru

Former Lagos State Police Commissioner, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav has died at the age of 82.

Vanguard gathered from a family source that Alhaji Tsav died Monday morning at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi after a long battle with diabetes and High Blood Pressure.

According to the source he was about three weeks ago admitted at the hospital after a crisis and a week later he was moved to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital when he went into coma.

“We thought he would eventually come out of coma after one week but he did not make it. That is the wish of Allah,” he added.

The former Police Chief was at about 5pm interred at the Makurdi Muslim cemetery by the Chief Imam of Benue State, Alhaji Suleiman Habib after prayers at Makurdi Central Mosque.

In his message after the internment, Alhaji Habib said Alhaji Tsav’s death is a great loss not only to the Muslim community in Benue state but the entire country.

The Chief Imam said “he was one of the very good indigenous supporters of Islam and he lived an Islamic life and died as a Muslim. We pray Allah forgive all his sins and accept his good deeds.

“We the Muslims feel bad and sad along with his family for this great loss. He supported us all through his life time even up to the time of death we were together with him.

“In fact he led an exemplary life. For all our upcoming children I enjoin them to emulate the good deeds of Alhaji Tsav who dedicated his life to the Muslim community.

“We must all follow his foot steps so that we can all finish our journey in life peaceful as he did in order to better the lot of Islam and humanity in general. We also pray God to console the family he left behind,” he added.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State in his reaction through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase expressed shock at the demise of Alhaji Tsav whom he described as “a gallant police officer during his years in service.”

The Governor condoled the family he left behind and prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: