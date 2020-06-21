Kindly Share This Story:

The three fuel tankers on fire on Kara Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, has confirmed that two persons were recovered dead, while two others were rescued at the scene of the fire outbreak which occurred on Kara Bridge, along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

LASEMA Director-General, Dr. Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said one of the bodies was intact, while the other was not.

He said rescue operations have been concluded at the scene.

Recall that fuel tanker fire consumed three articulated vehicles that collided on Sunday, on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The incident was recorded at about 2.18a.m. on Kara Bridge, inward Lagos, when an articulated truck laden with 33,000 litres of petrol crashed into the other articulated vehicles which were travelling on same route.

ALSO READ:

The impact of the crash exploded into an inferno, and it lasted for hours as the articulated trucks spilled their contents on the road.

Earlier, Vanguard reported that one of the tanker drivers said he was waiting for the curfew time to elapse before entering Lagos when another tanker rammed his vehicle.

Although no life was lost in the incident, the three articulated trucks were consumed by the inferno.

As at 2.30a.m., recovery operation was still ongoing just as the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident, said the agency was on top of the situation.

He said the situation will be well managed to avoid traffic gridlock on the expressway.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: