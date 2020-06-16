UNICEF Urges Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe to domesticate Child Rights Act

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

The United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF, has urged the states of Adamawa, Bauchi, and Gombe to domesticate the 2003 Nigeria Child Rights Act, CRA, to create a legal framework for the child justice system in their states.

Chief Officer of UNICEF Bauchi Field office, Bhanu Pathak made the plea Tuesday at the commemoration of 2020 Day of the African Child.

UNICEF Bauchi Nigeria Field office covers Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau and Taraba.

He explained that 25 states across the country have domesticated the Act while 11 states, including Adamawa, Bauchi and Gombe which the field office oversees are yet to follow suit.

This was contained in a statement made available to Vanguard by the Communications officer of UNICEF Bauchi Field Office, Samuel Kaalu.

Pathak however urged Taraba and Plateau states who have domesticated the Child Rights Act to provide critical structures for the functioning of the law in their states.

This according to him includes “the establishment of family courts; provision of adequate funding for the functioning of the law; and ensuring reliable information management system for managing and tracking services to child victims’ access to the child-friendly justice system.”

He further called on the Media, CSOs, and active citizens to maintain surveillance and sustain advocacy to promote access to a child-friendly justice system for all children who are victims of violence, abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

