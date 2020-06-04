UNIBEN student murder: Two suspects taken to Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

Rep member NANS, NAWOJ, CAN condemn killing

By Ozioruva Aliu

VANGUARD exclusively gathered Thursday that two persons connected to the incident that led to the purported gang-raping and murder of 100 level student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, have been moved to Abuja by the Inspector General of Police special investigation team.

The two suspects, it was gathered, were identified as some persons allegedly involved in a fracas in the vicinity shortly before the incident.

Meanwhile, the member representing Ovia Federal Constituency, Hon Dennis Idahosa in the company of students led by the National President of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Com Bamidele Akpan, protested the brutal killing of Miss Uwaila and called on the authorities to investigate the matter.

Also in the procession was the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Professor Lillian Salami, and other members of the management staff of the school.

Idahosa condemned the incident describing it as an assault against not just the girl child but humanity. “Those perpetrators would be brought to justice, enough is enough of this evil, I am happy the Inspector General of Police has taken over the investigation because we want those behind it to be brought to book.

“It is sad to know another student has been raped and killed in Ibadan, Barakat Bello, and this evil cannot remain in our country because Nigerians are people of great values.”

The Edo State branch of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has also condemned the killing condemned in strong terms.

He advised parents and guardians to “watch over their children and wards with ceaseless vigilance as those involved in carrying out this heinous crime came from homes.”

In a related development the leadership of Edo State chapter of the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) led by its chairperson, Adesuwa Ehimuan visited the family of the deceased where she called for a thorough investigation.

Vanguard

