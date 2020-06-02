UNIBEN STUDENT: Group places N.5m bounty on killers

By Perez Brisibe &Ozioruva Aliu

Indication emerged, yesterday, that police in Edo State have commenced forensic investigation into the brutal killing of Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level Microbiology student of the University of Benin, UNIBEN, with the invitation of the Church Secretary and the security man for interrogation.

It was gathered that forensic investigation got a boost from a special squad sent by the Inspector General of Police that has vowed to arrest the killers of the undergraduate.

Omozuwa was reportedly killed after she was raped inside a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, near Ikpoba Hill in Benin, Edo State, last Wednesday.

She was said to be reading in the church when she was attacked.

The incident sparked off outrage on social media, with many calling for justice for the deceased.

Also yesterday, classmates and family members of the victim protested to the state police command and Government House demanding thorough investigation into the killing, just as a Civil Society Organisation, has placed a N500,000 bounty for any person or persons that will provide information that will lead to the arrest of the those involved in the rape.

But when contacted on the forensic investigation, the Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, simply said: “Positive things are just coming out, we don’t want to say anything that will undermine our investigation, if it is ripe, you will know.”

In a statement yesterday, Frank Mba, police spokesman, said the perpetrators would be found “in the shortest possible time.”

READ ALSO:

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar, in the statement, condoled with the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased.

The statement read: “As part of deliberate and concerted efforts by the Nigeria Police High Command to unravel the circumstances surrounding the brutal attack and unfortunate death of Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa in Benin, Edo State on 28th and 30th May 2020 respectively, the Inspector General of Police has deployed additional investigation aids and forensic support to Edo State Police Command to complement and expedite actions in the ongoing investigations into the unfortunate incident.

“The IGP, while condemning the attack, commiserates with the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased.

“He calls for calm and assures that the Force will surely bring the perpetrators of the callous act to book in the shortest possible time.”

Group places N.5m bounty on killers

Meanwhile, Civil Society Organisation, Tech4Justice, also known as Citizen’s Gavel, has placed a N500, 000 bounty for any person or persons that will provide information leading to the arrest of the those involved in the rape and murder of the University of Benin female undergraduate, Uwaila Omozuwa.

Reacting to the incident on its twitter handle @citizen_gavel, yesterday, the group while condemning the incident, said it will be giving N500,000 to anyone with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the hoodlums.

It said: “Our organisation is raising the sum of N500,000 to pay anyone who has credible evidence that can lead to the arrest of perpetrators of the rape and murder of Uwa.”

On the timeline of the bounty, which will elapse after two months, the group said: “In the event that we couldn’t get credible evidence after two months, the funds will be returned to donors.

“The person who provides such evidence shall remain anonymous for security reasons. A proper account of funds will be rendered and made public.”

Vanguard