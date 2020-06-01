UNIBEN delegation visits family of slain student

Kindly Share This Story:

The Management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), on Monday, visited the family of Late Miss Vera Omozuwa’s family to commiserate with them on the death of their daughter.

The Management led by the Dean of Students Affairs, Prof. Patrick Igbinaduwa, described the murder of the institution’s 100 level student as unfortunate and evil.

In a statement issued in Benin, Prof. Igbinaduwa called on relevant authorities to step in and fish out the perpetrators of the evil act.

“The delegation conveyed the condolence message of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Lilian Salami, and her strong condemnation of the evil acts of rape and murder perpetrated against the late student.

“She had begun to show a lot of promise in her educational pursuit,” Igbinaduwa said.

Recalls that Omozuwa, a 23-year-old student of UNIBEN was raped by a gang of unknown men on May 27 and died a few days later in the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

