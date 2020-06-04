Umahi’s cabinet members infected as COVID-19 cases rise to 75 in Ebonyi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Thursday, expressed worry over the way and manner some members of his cabinet were being infected by the dreaded coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Ebonyi records 75 cases out of the over 3,000 samples tested so far in the state.

The Governor who spoke through his Commissioner for Information and State Orientation and Ag. Commissioner, Human Capital Development and Monitoring, Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji directed that all Government Offices be shut down from Thursday, 4th June 2020, and resume on Wednesday, 10th June 2020.

He appealed to Ebonyians who are living outside the shores of the state to avoid the risk of returning to the state as records have shown that the COVID-19 positive cases recorded in Ebonyi state were from those who returned from the epicentre states.

Umahi called on all Exco members and Government officials, especially those working in the Ministries of Finance and Budget to undergo COVID-19 test within seven days period.

According to the Statement: “The Governor is concerned about the number of coronavirus cases recorded in the state which has unfortunately risen to 75 out of over 3, 000 samples tested.

“Whereas we have discharged a total of 26 COVID-19 cases and 49 cases still receiving treatment and in stable conditions, the Governor is disturbed about the way and manner some State Executive Council members were infected, although they are also in stable conditions.

“In order to ensure effective contact tracing, he has directed that all Government offices be shut down from Thursday,4th June 2020, and resume on Wednesday, 10th June 2020.

“In view of this development, he passionately appeals to all sons and daughters of Ebonyi State who are living outside the shores of the state to avoid the risk of returning to the state, as records have shown that the positive cases hitherto recorded in the state were those who returned from the epicentre states.

“The Governor further pleads with our people to take seriously the NCDC COVID-19 Protocols, especially all precautionary measures such as hand washing, use of hand sanitizers, use of face masks, social distancing and avoiding of crowded places, more so as we have entered into another phase of spread of COVID-19 called community transmission.

“All civil servants shall work from their respective homes within this period but shall leave their phones open to respond to official imperatives.

“The Governor further directs Dr Richard Nnabo and his team to commence comprehensive decontamination of Government offices including the new and old Government House complexes.

“All Exco members and Government officials, especially of the Ministries of Finance and Budget, are advised to undergo COVID-19 test within this seven days period.

“The Governor further advises that during this period of close down of Government offices, all workers, especially from the two Ministries aforementioned, should go into self-isolation.

“All site operations shall, however, remain open but must be in strict observance of COVID-19- protocols.

“Meanwhile, the Governor commends all those who have made concerted efforts in our fight against Coronavirus pandemic and warmly congratulates the newly appointed caretaker Chairmen for their wonderful handling of COVID-19 emergencies.”

