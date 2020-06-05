Breaking News
Umahi’s Cabinet members get infected with COVID-19 as cases rise to 75 in Ebonyi

David Umahi

By Peter Okutu

GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Thursday, expressed worry over the manner some members of his cabinet were being infected by the dreaded Coronavirus as Ebonyi recently recorded 75 cases out of the over 3,000 samples tested so far in the state.

The governor who spoke through his Commissioner for Information and State Orientation and Ag. Commissioner, Human Capital Development and Monitoring, Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji directed that all government offices be shut from Thursday, 4th June 2020 and resume on Wednesday,  10th June 2020.

He appealed to Ebonyians who are living outside the shores of the state to avoid the risk of returning to the state as records have shown that the  positive cases recorded in the state were  from those who returned from the epicentre states.

Umahi  called on all  Exco members and government officials, especially those working in the  Ministries of Finance and and Budget to undergo COVID-19 tests within a  seven days period.

According to the statement: “The governor is concerned about  the number of Coronavirus cases recorded in  the state which have unfortunately risen to 75  out of   over 3, 000  samples tested.

“Whereas we have discharged a total of  26 COVID-19 cases and  49 cases are still  receiving treatment and are  in stable conditions, the governor is disturbed about the way and manner some State Executive Council members were infected, although they are also in stable conditions. In order to ensure effective contact tracing, he has directed that all government offices be shut down  from  Thursday,4th June 2020 and resume on Wednesday,  10th June 2020.

“In view of this develoment, he passionately appeals to all sons and daughters of  Ebonyi State who are living outside the shores of the state to avoid the risk  of returning to the state,  as records have shown that the  positive cases hitherto recorded in the state  were those who returned from the epicentre states.

“The  governor further pleads with our people to  take seriously the NCDC COVID-19 Protocols, especially all  precautionary measures such as hand washing,  use of hand  sanitizers, use of face masks, social distancing and avoiding of crowded places, moreso as we have entered into another phase of spread of COVID-19 called community transmission.

“All civil servants shall work from their respective homes within this period but shall leave their phones open to respond to official imperatives.

“The governor further directed Dr Richard Nnabo and his team to commence comprehensive decontamination of  government  offices including the new and old  Government House complexes. All  Exco members and government officials especially of  the  Ministries of Finance and  and Budget are advised to undergo  COVID-19 tests within this seven days period.

“The governor further advises that during this period of close down of government offices, all workers  especially  from the two Ministries aforementioned should go into self isolation. All site operations shall however  remain open, but must be in strict observance of COVID-19- protocols.

“Meanwhile, the governor commends all those who have made concerted efforts in our fight against Coronavirus pandemic and warmly congratulates the newly appointed  Caretaker Chairmen for their wonderful handling of  COVID-19 emergencies.”

