Ukpo/Abba land dispute: Tears, protests trail demolition of multi-million naira structures in Anambra

By Nwabueze Okonkwo – Onitsha

It was all tears and protests last week for the people of Abba community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra state as they watch helplessly when a bulldozer type of caterpillar demolished perimeter fences round the residential buildings belonging to some prominent citizens of the area.

The structures destroyed included perimeter fence of some indigenes of Abba community and a school.

Commenting on the development, a community leader in Abba, Chief Nweke whose property was touched pointed accusing fingers at the President-General of Ukpo Improvement Union, UIU, Hon. Vincent Oyiliagu and other Ukpo people.

Nweke who contended that the age-long land dispute between Ukpo and Ukwulu on one side against Abba are still in court, described the act as barbaric and lawless, adding that he was so surprised that some policemen could aid and abet such a dastardly act of impunity in a democratic era, presumably at the instigation or sponsorship of an Ukpo born billionaire businessman.

The traditional ruler of Abba, Igwe Linus Ezenwata, also said that Abba people are in pains because Ukpo people carried out the demolition exercise believing that they are superior to Abba people, saying, “they feel we cannot do anything about it”.

According to the monarch, “it is so painful but we are relying on God Almighty and the judiciary to see us through because I have since discovered that what Ukpo people are doing is to push us into the wall and see if we could resort to violence like them”.

But the President-General of Ukpo Improvement Union, Vincent Oyiliagu, when contacted dismissed the allegations, saying that they merely took possession of their land, having obtained a court order to that effect. He claimed that the areas where the fences were demolished were part of Ukpo lands.

On whether the area demolished belonged to Ukpo people and among the land in dispute, Oyiiagu noted that the land now awarded to Ukpo by the court, traversed from Enugu/Onitsha Expressway down to Oye Abba market.

The Divisional Police Officer at Njikoka Divisional Police Headquarters, Abagana, Prince Ugoh Ezejiofor, a Chief Superintendent of Police, declined to comment on the incident but the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Haruna Mohammed, said he was not yet aware of the incident.

Haruna, who however denied that police could not have used caterpillar to demolish anybody’s fence since the police have no caterpillar and do not operate with caterpillar, advised the victims to write a petition to the state Commissioner of Police who will in turn order for a discreet investigations into the allegation.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

