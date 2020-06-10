Breaking News
Translate

Updated: UI management confirms Obaseki’s result

On 4:24 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Eid-el-Fitr: Obaseki felicitates with Muslim faithful, laud their devotion, resilience amid COVID-19
Godwin Obaseki

The management of the University of Ibadan has confirmed that the Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, graduated from the institution in 1979.

The confirmation was in response to a call reportedly made by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole that the institution should confirm the results tendered by the embattled governor for his participation in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

Also read: Gov Emmanuel receives economic reconstruction c’ttee’s report, sets implementation c’ttee

In a statement signed by the Registrar of the institution Mrs Olubunmi O Faluyi, it stated that the governor studied classics in the institution and graduated with a second class(lower division).

The statement reads: “Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, the Governor of Edo State graduated from the University of Ibadan where he studied Classics”.

“Mr Obaseki gained admission to the University in 1976 and graduated in 1979 with a Second Class Honours, Lower Division.

“Records of his admission and graduation are intact in the archives of the University.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!