Updated: UI management confirms Obaseki’s result

The management of the University of Ibadan has confirmed that the Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, graduated from the institution in 1979.

The confirmation was in response to a call reportedly made by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole that the institution should confirm the results tendered by the embattled governor for his participation in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

In a statement signed by the Registrar of the institution Mrs Olubunmi O Faluyi, it stated that the governor studied classics in the institution and graduated with a second class(lower division).

The statement reads: “Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, the Governor of Edo State graduated from the University of Ibadan where he studied Classics”.

“Mr Obaseki gained admission to the University in 1976 and graduated in 1979 with a Second Class Honours, Lower Division.

“Records of his admission and graduation are intact in the archives of the University.”

Vanguard

