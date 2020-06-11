UI dodged questions on Obaseki’s credentials – Oshioke

Kindly Share This Story:

A chieftain of All Progressive Congress, APC, Victor Oshioke, said the statement from the University of Ibadan did not answer the questions raised by those querying the academic credentials of Obaseki.

He said: “As far as I know, nobody has said that Obaseki is not an alumnus of UI. What I have heard echoed by a lot of people recently, is that the O/Level grades of Obaseki in the public domain does not qualify him to be admitted into the University of Ibadan for a degree course.

“Also, some commentators have argued that the documents he attached to his expression of interest form in 2016 are different from those he attached to his 2020 form. It has also been argued that his UI degree certificate is different from the certificates of other UI alumni who graduated at the same time as the governor.

“The fundamental issue here is not whether Obaseki attended the University of Ibadan or not, but about discrepancies in the information submitted at different times by Godwin Obaseki about his academic history and credentials. You can recall the Bayelsa catastrophe that all Edo APC members are trying to avoid was essentially about discrepancies in the names ascribed to the deputy governorship candidate at different times.

“So I think it is Obaseki that has a lot of reconciliation to do about his true academic history. The clarification made by the management of the University of Ibadan does not, in my opinion, clear the various shades of doubt that has been raised recently by numerous concerned Nigerians about Godwin Obaseki’s academic credentials”

Similarly, a University don, Prof. Idemudia Oviosun challenged Obaseki to offer clarifications on the alleged inconsistencies.

Idemudia said: “I have studied copies of the said certificates making the rounds on the internet and whether or not Obaseki graduated from the University of Ibadan. Answers must be provided on why the governor has different and conflicting copies of his certificate from the institution, why he swore an affidavit saying he graduated in 1976 when his certificate read 1979, and how he managed to sit for five subjects at the Advanced Level when independent checks have shown that students were only allowed to sit for four subjects.

“Forging documents and lying under oath are separate issues from graduation and we hereby call on the investigatory bodies in the country to double their efforts in getting to the root of the matter to avoid an unfortunate situation where a man who conjured documents is not only allowed to get away with it but rewarded with a leadership position.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

