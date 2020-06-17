Ugwuanyi, legend of Democracy Day —Ozioko

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Nnadozie

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has been described as the legend of democracy day in Nigeria going by his achievements in office so far.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Walter Ozioko who stated this, weekend, said that Governor Ugwuanyi showed leadership by moving round the state inspecting projects on democracy day while others were partying.

According to him, it is fascinating and most thrilling that while other leaders in Nigeria see democracy day as a day for enjoyment and partying in different Government lodges in Nigeria, Dr. Ugwuanyi defined the day as a day of celebrating the gains of democracy by moving round the state, inspecting and commissioning projects for the good people of Enugu .

READ ALSO:

He said: “What Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi demonstrated is exemplary and should be emulated by other leaders in Nigeria. The workaholic law maker turned Governor is a super leader who has shown by his good works in Enugu state that governance is not about being in power but about the governed getting the dividends of leadership.”

Ozioko noted that the most recent development was that an ultra modern hospital would be built in all local governments in the state courtesy of Ugwuanyi’s administration and stated that above all, security of life and properties is assured in Enugu state.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: