Uche Igwe condoles Amaechi on death of his elder brother

Eminent political economist and former consultant of the World Bank, Dr Uche Igwe has condoled with the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi on the passing to glory of his elder brother Charles (Dede) Amaechi.

In a condolence letter personally signed by him, Dr. Igwe said, “My Dear Leader, I wish to join President Muhammadu Buhari and all your numerous well-wishers across the country to express my heartfelt condolences to you at this moment of grief.

”Dede was not only an elder brother to you but to all of us. He was a very lively, passionate but easy-going man who loved life.

”The wish of many of us would have been for him to live a little longer but only God knows the best.

”May God comfort you and the entire Amaechi family at this time and may the soul of Dede rest in perfect peace. Amen.”

Vanguardnews

