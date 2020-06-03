Tyson Fury talks tough, vows to smash Joshua, Wilder, Whyte

Kindly Share This Story:

Britain’s world heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury sent messages to Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte and even Eddie Hearn during his workout Tuesday morning.

The WBC heavyweight champion was in a teasing mood and decided to ruffle some feathers with his comments.

Fury began: “I don’t know any more news, but I’m on it [training] four times a day, just in case. “There’s a certain few dossers that I wanna smash up this year.

“Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte and whoever else. “I’m just gonna keep fit, keep ready, boom, knock ’em all out, see you in a bit.”

Fury then turned his attention to AJ and Whyte’s promoter, Eddie Hearn.

He continued: “I tell you what though, I’m training myself up because I’m gonna call Eddie Hearn out for a fight.

“He’s as big as me. He’s a heavyweight. I’ve seen his moves against Kugan [Cassius]. I think he can do alright.

“So Eddie, I’m coming for you Eddie. Expect the phone call Eddie because I’m coming for you.

“All the other promoters are all old. Bob Arum, Frank Warren, everybody else, they’re all old.

“But me and you Eddie, we’re the same size, the same weight and the same age, roughly. “You’re a bit older than me, and a bit worse looking, but whatever.

“So I’m coming for you Eddie Hearn. I’m training, expect a phone call.

“Never mind Joshua, never mind the rest of your heavyweights, Whyte and all them, I’m coming for you. Me and you, Saudi Arabia, let’s get it on.”

Vanguard

