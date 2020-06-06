Two relatives of COVID-19 patient test positive in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Government has confirmed two new cases of Coronavirus in the state.

A statement by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, disclosed that the two new patients are relatives of an earlier confirmed case from Ikire, in Irewole local government area of the state.

According to him, the two new cases have jerked up the total number of confirmed cases in the State to 49, adding that the state had successfully treated and discharged 36 patients and recorded 4 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state.

He stated that the number of active cases in the state had increased to nine as at Friday, June 5th, 2020.

“We have recorded two new cases bringing the number of active cases in the state to nine. The two patients are relatives of a patient from Ikire, Irewole local government area of the state.

“As of today, we have recorded a total of 49 confirmed cases out of which 36 patients had been successfully treated and subsequently discharged from our facilities, leaving us with nine active cases”, Isamotu disclosed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: