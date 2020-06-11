Breaking News
Turkish Airlines seeking permits, international flights stay grounded

Turkish Airlines’ international flights remained grounded on Wednesday, a company official said, as the national flag carrier is still waiting to get the go-ahead for take-off.

The airline had been scheduled to resume limited international travel from Wednesday and had announced plans to add new routes from six European countries to Turkey from next week.

However, Turkey’s civil aviation authority is yet to give the green light for foreign flights, an airline official said.

Turkish Airlines is still hoping to restart flights to foreign destinations on Thursday, he said, adding that talks were underway with the authorities.

He said their plans were additionally impeded by uncertainty about several countries’ lifting of coronavirus restrictions, as travel bans are still in place.

“If countries such as Germany go ahead as planned and extend flight bans to certain destinations, including Turkey, then we will have to change our plans quickly,’’ the official added.

DPA

