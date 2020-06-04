Tunisia sets late June for resumption of commercial flights

Kindly Share This Story:

Tunisia moves to resume commercial flights as it plans to reopen its airspace, land, and sea borders on June 27, 2020, as part of full de-confinement scheduled for June 14.

On Tuesday, the Minister of State in charge of Transport and the Tourism minister inspected the Tunis-Carthage International Airport.

From the check-in desks at the border police service, the two ministers toured the airport, accompanied by a host of officials and journalists.

“On June 27th we’re talking about opening borders. That is to say that we can see other companies than the national companies (Tunisair), landing at Tunis-Carthage airport or other airports in the country. That is why we want to make sure that our infrastructure is ready to eventually receive, travelers, visitors, customers, whether through tour operators or individually”, Minister of Tourism, Mohamed Ali Toumi said.

Anouar Maârouf is a minister in charge of transport. He said talks are underway with all the countries we have direct flights to.

“We’re in discussions with all the countries we had direct flights with and talks are ongoing. The list of countries that will be open for flights on June 27th will be posted soon”, Maârouf said.

The airport currently receives only a few official flights or repatriation planes for nationals stranded abroad. Between January 21 and March 12, 100,000 Tunisians have been repatriated, but several remain stranded abroad despite the state’s efforts to repatriate its nationals.

