Trump campaign demands apology from CNN after heated interview

Kindly Share This Story:

The Trump campaign is demanding an apology from CNN after host Brian Stelter got into a heated row with the campaign’s chief legal adviser during an appearance on the network.

The argument erupted during Jenna Ellis’ over 10-minute-long appearance on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” Sunday, during which she and Stelter could be heard scolding, yelling at and interrupting one another.

The issue at the root of their dispute was a CNN poll released last Monday that touted presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden being 14 points ahead of the incumbent Republican among registered voters.

Two days after the poll was released, the Trump campaign sent a letter co-signed by Ellis to the network demanding a retraction.

“It’s a stunt and a phoney poll to cause voter suppression, stifle momentum and enthusiasm for the President,” the letter stated.

During her CNN appearance, Ellis repeatedly denounced the poll as “junk,” arguing that it could not be viewed with credibility when it chose to include adults who were not registered to vote.

The poll, however, only looked at the opinions of registered voters.

NY Post

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: