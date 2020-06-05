Truck catches fire on Onitsha Niger Bridge

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

An articulated vehicle Friday caught fire on the River Niger bridge in Onitsha, Anambra State, causing heavy traffic jam for over five hours.

Vehicular movement was disrupted as commuters were held for hours waiting for men of fire service from Onitsha and Asaba to arrive to quench the fire.

There was anxiety among the road users, as the cause of the fire could not to be ascertained as of press time.

The Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Mr. Pascal Anigbo confirmed the incident.

According to him, “At about today Friday 5 June, 2020 a Mercedes Benz Truck went up in flames on the River Niger Bridge, after developing some Mechanical/Electrical Faults.

“The Fire Service were contacted immediately and an FRSC heavy duty Tow Truck was brought in to tow the vehicle off the bridge after the fire was successfully extinguished by Julius Berger Construction Company, before the arrival of the Fire Service officials.

“Two male adults were involved, no injury and no death recorded.”

Similarly a fatal road traffic crash was recorded at Upper-Iweka. The crash occurred after the brakes of a Prado Jeep with registration number UWN277PE, failed and rammed into three shuttle buses: Suzuki shuttle bus with registration number AWK279XJ, Suzuki shuttle bus with registration number ATN57XB and Hijet shuttle with registration number HAL420ZX.

READ ALSO:

According to FRSC official, total of four male adults were involved in the crash, two sustained some degree of injuries, while one of the shuttle bus drivers was confirmed dead by doctors at St. John Hospital and Maternity, where the victims were rushed to, by FRSC rescue team from Onitsha Unit Command.

The Anambra State, Sector Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, confirmed the incident and admonished vehicle owners and drivers to always ensure that they check and service their vehicles regularly, paying particular attention to the brakes and electrical systems in addition to other units.

He condoled with the family of the dead and wished the injured victims quick recovery.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: