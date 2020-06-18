Truck attacked by ‘revenue touts’ crashes into church’s fence in Abia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

A truck on Thursday crashed into a church fence at Azikiwe Road, Umuahia, in Abia State as a revenue taskforce team struggled for control of the vehicle with the driver.

Vanguard gathered that the “revenue touts” had continued to harass motorists despite the directive of the Abia state government banning revenue touting.

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard that the Abia “revenue touts” who adorned the insignia of one of the local government areas may have trailed the driver from the Aba road end as he diverted into Azikiwe road.

As soon as the truck crashed into the church fence, the revenue touts who were in an unmarked bus abandoned the truck and fled in different directions.

A source said; “The touts struggled for control of the truck with the driver. They jumped into the truck, beating the driver who continued to resist them until he was overpowered and the truck crashed into the fence of the church.

“The government has banned these touts but they keep coming out daily, harassing, and extorting money from motorists. Sometimes, they beat up motorists, I blame the government because even with the ban, the thugs operate freely with no one checking their activities.”

A police patrol team who was alerted to the incident arrested one of the revenue touts while others fled.

However, this could not be confirmed as at the time of filing this report, as the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, did not respond to calls on his mobile number.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: