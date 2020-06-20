Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The military said on Saturday that its troops of Operation Safe Haven in Jos, fighting banditry and kidnappers have gunned down three kidnappers who engaged them in a shootout, with some of the kidnappers escaping with gunshot wounds.

Troops also rescued two kidnapped victims from kidnappers while four members of a kidnap gang were arrested.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche made the disclosure in a statement.

He said, “In continuation of intensive clearance operations under Operation Accord aimed at curtailing the activities of bandits and other criminals in the North West and North Central region, troops under Operation Safe Haven have neutralized 3 kidnappers during a commando operation at Qua’an Pan LGA of Plateau state.

“The daring raid was conducted on 19 June 2020 sequel to actionable technical and human intelligence on the activities of a notorious kidnap kingpin at Pialat hotel Kwa in Qua’an Pan LGA of Plateau state.

“Troops overwhelmed the suspects who opened fire on them, with superior fire power, neutralizing 3 bandits while others escaped with gun shot wounds.

“Troops recovered one Barreta pistol, one single barrel gun, 2 fabricated pistols, 4 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 3 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 4 cartridges, one motorcycle and one techno phone.

“In a related development, still on 19 June 2020, troops in collaboration with local vigilante rescued a herder one Salisu Abdullahi who went missing while grazing around Bakin Rafi at Gidan Ado general area in Riyom LGA.

“The herder was duly evacuated to hospital for prompt medical attention.

“Furthermore, on same 19 June 2020, troops arrested a suspected kidnapper, one Alhaji Idris around Hawan-Kibo general area in Riyom LGA while 4 other suspected kidnappers were apprehended in connection with the kidnap of one Mr Abdullahi Abdullahi at Kwahas-Lahir area in Mangu LGA of Plateau state.

“All the suspects have been handed over to relevant civil authorities for further invesigation and prosecution.

“Additionally, as part of Operation Accord Civil-Military Cooperation activities, Headquaters Operation Safe Haven distributed relief materials to residents of Daffo district and Kuba village in Barkin Ladi LGA of the state.

“This was aimed at cushioning the economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘”The Military High Command congratulates Operation Safe Have for their commitment. While the general public is requested to continue to provide timely and credible information to the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”

