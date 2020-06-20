Torrential rainfall: Lagos govt warns residents to expect more

Kindly Share This Story:

…Expresses sympathy over loss of lives and properties

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has alerted residents to expect and prepare for more torrential rainfalls in July and September, even as sympathized with victims of devastating rainfalls of the last two days in the state.

Recall that at least four persons including two teenagers, a 4-year-old child and a woman lost their lives and several properties destroyed in the wake of torrential rainfalls which lasted for two days in the state.

The state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr.Tunji Bello, in a statement on Friday, expressed his sympathy to those whose properties were damaged and those who were displaced by the flash flood of Wednesday and Thursday in the state.

According to Bello, “More of such heavy rains will come in July as well as September. There is the need for all residents to be adequately prepared for it.”

He explained that because Lagos is a coastal city, the Thursday, heavy rainfall brought about a back flow from the Lagoon which caused the flash flood experienced all over.

Bello added that some four hours after the cessation of the downpour, the water level of the lagoon that was very high causing a back flow receded in several areas and allowed discharge from the various collectors.

He reiterated that residents should be conscious that whenever it rains and the high water level in the lagoon locks up the collectors thus preventing easy discharge into the lagoon, which ultimately leads to backflow of water into the streets.

According to him, ”Anytime it rains for hours, and the lagoon water rises, this often prevent our channels from discharging effectively’’, he reiterated.

The commissioner, therefore, advised residents of the state in low- lying areas to always relocate from such areas when rainfall starts especially during the rainy season, saying it has become imperative to avert any loss of life and properties during such heavy downpours going forward.

Bello stressed that the pro-active and on-going cleaning and clearing of all Drainage channels in the state also facilitated the ease with which the flash flood disappeared into the channels after the rain falls of Thursday.

He also reiterated his appeal to residents to desist from dumping refuse on drainage channels or encroaching on Right of Ways, RoW, of canals, adding that it is regrettable that several of the canals that have been recently cleared and cleaned up are again been littered by residents.

Vanguard Nigeria News

