Top Nigerian model, Queen Felicia Boco bags endorsement deal

The top Nigerian model Queen Felicia Boco, who made headlines when she emerged the winner of the International pageant ‘Most Beautiful African Model 2020’ just bagged herself a new contract as Brand Ambassador for Summit Group Ltd.

The company is a leading multifunctional conglomerate involved in Real Estate business where they have the prestigious Summit Estate, they also have businesses such as Finance (Nile Capital Ltd) where loans are given to clients in need and also investments are carried out with about 10-20% returns on Investment. Other services they render are: Insurance (Waltham Insurance Brokers Ltd), Oil and Gas (Rosea Petroleum Resources Ltd) and a manufacturing branch (Summit Industries).

In a statement made available for press, the CEO of the company Otunba Olabode expressed his delightedness to have Queen Boco as their brand Ambassador, and further encouraged her to represent the company at the greatest capacity. He added that their major focus in Abuja is the real estate business where they have summit estate as he encourage Nigerians to capitalize on the opportunity made available by the company and invest in land properties.

Queen Felicia Boco, upon receiving her signed certificate, thanked the company for choosing her as an ambassador and promised to work effectively to ensure clients get utmost satisfaction.

She further urged Nigerians to follow her on instagram @queen_felicia_boco and also the company on social media platforms Instagram @summitgroupltd Facebook@ Summit group ltd, or visit their website @www.summitgroupng.com to get updates on the company’s give away, job recruitment and employment opportunities.

