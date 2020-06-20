Tobi Kukoyi: Blazing the Kayan Mata trail

Kindly Share This Story:

A bright smile that warms your heart, an alluring confidence powered by optimism, a beauty that instantly captures your attention and an entrepreneur on a unique mission, has made Tobi Kukoyi stand out from her contemporaries. This charming sensation in the Aphrodisiac world, is with certitude going beyond the limits to achieve her vision of using herbs to solve sexual problems in marriages and relationships.

Sex is one topic that is quickly jettisoned out the window in the country and has proven to be one of the major issues that has continued to be a clog in the wheel of marital bliss. Tobi has helped many regain their confidence via her fast-selling organic products and therapy sessions.

Born on June 3rd,1984 in Ijebu Ode , Ogun state and the last of seven children, she attended Adeola Odutola Elementary school, Ijebu Ode, Federal Government College Odogbolu, Ogun state and proceeded to Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) formerly Ogun State University where she graduated in 2006 with a BSC in Mass Communication.

In OOU, the entrepreneurship drive propelled her to birth Gold Rush beauty, a business dedicated to beauty and aesthetics. “It’s a wonderful feeling to look back and see where I’m coming from and the experience I had in school. The level of hustling in school was real and I wanted to be financially independent among other things.

For me it was an opportunity to have a taste of entrepreneurship and I dreamt of taking it to the next level after graduation” Tobi said. Armed with this decision, upon graduation, she took her business seriously and undertook a makeup and skincare course at Sonya Beauty Academy in 2007, further horning her skills.

To get a feel of the corporate world which would help her learn to structure and properly run her business successfully, she took up a job as a floor manager in Chocolat Royal, a popular sweets and confectionary store in Lagos. She was responsible for the supervision of the operational staff, management of inventory and assisting with customers queries and requests.

Tobi became a registered distributor in Nigeria for the global multi billion-dollar brand, Forever Living, and came up with strategies and plans for pushing direct sale of the products, recruiting and coaching additional distributors and facilitating seminars on health and wellness. Having gotten a structured business plan, GoldRush beauty concept in 2010 was finally registered at the CAC.

Her discovery of Kayan mata in Northern Nigeria coupled with a previous post child birth experience that affected her copulation life, paved the way for the beauty professional to expand her business. Having understood the business of Aphrodisiac coupled with taking an online course on sex therapy, she launched the Mydsiac brand, with a view to providing men and women with herbal solutions to issues affecting their sexuality.

“Mydsiac is a short form for My Aphrodisiac, and it thrives on using the popular Kayanmata and other herbs to produce organic products that solve sexual problems. You’d be surprised at the number of people who are secretly struggling with these problems and don’t know what to do to solve same. Meanwhile there’s a fantastic solution right here in the country” Tobi said.

She’s fast becoming the ‘go to person’ for sex and relationship issues and further enlightens the public on these vital issues through her YouTube Vlog series tagged “Aunty Tobi talks”. The Mydsiac brand helmed by Tobi Kukoyi also signed on Nollywood celebrities as brand ambassadors. Nosa Rex Okunzuwa (Lagos real fake life) and Seyi Edun (Wonuola) were chosen to help change the erroneous narrative engulfed over the use of herbs and organic products to solve sexual problems and the taboo linked reaction to speaking on the subject of sex in the society.

Tobi has been involved in various projects such as ; The free skin care and make up for youths in Mende, The Skills acquisition programme for the community of Mende, Maryland, Empowering youths for good governance at the Ikogosi warm spring resort Ekiti by the Oyebode support team Akure, Queen Moremi Ajasoro Beauty pageant: empowerment and mentorship programme organized by House of Oduduwa in conjunction with International Women society, which was a seminar for the applicants of the pageant, The Girl child empowerment seminar tagged “Girls just wanna have funds”: turning passion into profit, the Free financial Master class empowering the youths on how to make use of social media to accelerate business growth.

Tobi Kukoyi has also been involved in charitable works and recently partnered with the You Are Not Alone (YANA) Foundation to help the less privileged. This took her to Apogbon Isale Community in Ketu, Lagos, a residential area for low-income earners where clothes for adults and children, beddings, curtains, cooking pots and other household items were given to residents of the community as the country continues to combat the Covid-19 Pandemic.

“Many families are living within the poverty line and there are so many things parents have to think about providing besides food and education. From time to time, I take it upon myself to support the less privileged in society and I’m glad to have partnered with the YANA Foundation on this. It’s a beautiful experience helping the needy” Tobi said.

She is married to Dapo Kukoyi, has two children and lives in Lagos. This rare gem continues to stride forth ahead with the dream of fulfilling her vision for Mydsiac.

