TMY Media Boss felicitates with Emareyo on birth of his twins

Kindly Share This Story:

The boss of TMY Media, Mr Ajayi Specdo has behalf of his team members felicitated with Chief Lawrence Emareyo who welcomed a set of twins over the weekend.

It was joy overflow for the great philanthropist and his household as his lovely wife welcomed a set of twins few days ago.

The healthy babies were birthed at a popular Abuja hospital.

“God saw us through the journey and today, Him alone deserves all the Glory. I call Him capable God. Joy overflow. God said it and He did it. I am the latest father of twins in town. All Glory to God almighty, ” he wrote on his Instagram page expressing his excitement.

Congratulating him over the happy event, Specdo prayed for double blessings upon Chief Lawrence Emareyo and their latest addition.

READ ALSO:

“Not just one but two bundles of joy. We at Tmyediang are so happy for you! Congratulations on your happy and healthy baby twins. We hope this is a wonderful time filled with lots of joy and happiness for your new family. We also pray for double blessings and favour upon the family. You are a great man with a big heart of Gold,’ he gushed.

Tmymediang is a strategic Media Production Company communications and marketing agency that provides public relations content.

Lawrence Emareyo, is the founder of Lawrence Emareyo Foundation. He is a humanitarian and philanthropist who believes in peace and promotion of better lives for the underprivileged.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: