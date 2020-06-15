TMY Media Boss felicitates with Emareyo on birth of his twins

The boss of TMY Media, Mr Ajayi Specdo has behalf of his team members felicitated with Chief Lawrence Emareyo who welcomed a set of twins over the weekend.
It was joy overflow for the great philanthropist and his household as his lovely wife welcomed a set of twins few days ago.
The healthy babies were birthed at a popular Abuja hospital.
“God saw us through the journey and today, Him alone deserves all the Glory. I call Him capable God. Joy overflow. God said it and He did it. I am the latest father of twins in town. All Glory to God almighty, ” he wrote on his Instagram page expressing his excitement.
Congratulating him over the happy event, Specdo prayed for double blessings upon Chief Lawrence Emareyo and their latest addition.
“Not just one but two bundles of joy. We at Tmyediang are so happy for you! Congratulations on your happy and healthy baby twins. We hope this is a wonderful time filled with lots of joy and happiness for your new family. We also pray for double blessings and favour upon the family. You are a great man with a big heart of Gold,’ he gushed.
Tmymediang is a strategic Media Production Company communications and marketing agency that provides public relations content.
Lawrence Emareyo, is the founder of Lawrence Emareyo Foundation. He is a humanitarian and philanthropist who believes in peace and promotion of better lives for the underprivileged.