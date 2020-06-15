Tinubu, Senate, APC, Ashafa mourn Bayo Osinowo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon, Olasunkanmi Akoni & Omezia Ajayi

Following the death of Senator Adebayo Osinowo(APC Lagos East), the National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; the party and its National Working Committee, including the late Senator’s predecessor, Gbenga Ashafa, have expressed sadness, while extolling his virtues.

His untimely departure will be felt — Senate President

Reacting to Osinowo’s death, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said he was shocked and saddened by the death of the lawmaker.

Lawan, in a condolence message, said: “Osinowo’s untimely departure will be felt by his distinguished colleagues and the National Assembly in general.”

ALSO READ:

APC NWC mourns

Similarly, the National Working Committee of the APC expressed shock over Senator Adebayo Osinowo’s death.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said: “Though his tenure in the Senate was brief, our great party appreciates the loyalty of Senator Osinowo to the cause of the APC-led government.

“We join other Nigerians, the entire National Assembly, the good people of Lagos East in particular and Lagos State in general to mourn the passage of a democrat, who contributed immensely to the development of Lagos State as a lawmaker in the House of Assembly and Nigeria as a Senator.

Osinowo’s death has deeply hurts me — Tinubu

Also reacting, National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said Osinowo’s death “deeply hurt me and Lagosians.”

In a statement, the former governor said: “His death hurt all who know him. Bayo was more than an excellent politician. As great a politician he was, Bayo was an even better person.

“He was a man of a kind heart and ready smile. His loyalty and enthusiasm were legendary, just as his generosity.

“People loved him. So many tears have been shed. However, we must summon the strength to carry on as he would want us to do.”

He was a loyal party member — APC

Also, APC in Lagos State described Osinowo’s death as regrettable.

The Publicity Secretary of APC in Lagos, Mr. Seye Oladejo, said: “Pepper, as he was widely known, will be remembered for his wise counsel, matured leadership and loyalty to the party and commitment to democratic ideals.”

Ashafa eulogises Osinowo

On his part, Senator Ashafa, who represented Lagos East in the seventh and eight Assembly, described the death of his successor, Bayo Osinowo as “great shock”.

In a condolence message to the family, APC and its National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the state government, Ashafa stated that “it is with a heavy heart, great shock and deep sadness that I received the news of the passage of my brother and successor in office, distinguished Senator Adebayo Sikiru Osinowo, who passed away earlier today (Monday, June 15).

“Senator Osinowo was a dear friend and political associate with whom I have built a relationship that has lasted over two decades.

“Osinowo was a committed leader in APC, who always placed the interest of the party before his.

“He was also deeply passionate about his constituents, initially in Kosofe 1 Constituency, which he represented in the Lagos State House of Assembly for 16 years, and then later as the foremost voice representing Lagos East at the floor of the 9th Senate.

“He spoke the language of the people and enjoyed the love and support of his constituents as well.

“It is a sad day indeed, and I commiserate with the entire Osinowo family, the Lagos State Chapter of All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Senate, the government and people of Lagos State and the people of Lagos East senatorial district.

“May Almighty Allah grant his soul Aljannah Firdaus and grant his immediate family the fortitude to bear the great loss.”

Recall that, Monday, the lawmaker died at the age of 64.

Senator Adebayo Osinowo, popularly known as Pepperito, defeated Gbenga Ashafa in the 2019 primary election of All Progressives Congress, APC.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: