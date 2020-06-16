Timo Werner won’t play rest of Champions League ahead of Chelsea move

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Soon-to-be Chelsea forward Timo Werner has reportedly refused to play the rest of the Champions League season when it returns in August ahead of his move to the London side.

The Blues are on the verge of landing the Leipzig forward who may likely play for the Stamford Bridge side this season; thanks to football postponement that means the summer transfer window could well open before Champions League’s resumption.

Having played a crucial role in RB Leipzig’s run this season in the Champions League, it was expected that Chelsea would have to wait until the 2020-2021 season before they could use the services of the 24-year-old.

The Champions League was suspended in mid-March before the last-16 stage had been completed, as the sport ground to a halt when the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold.

The Daily Express reports that UEFA will meet tomorrow to discuss player registrations for European competitions.

UEFA’s main reason for discussing the issue is due to the fact that, with contracts set to expire in June and July, some players may well opt against signing short-term extensions to play in the Champions League or Europa League should they have moves elsewhere lined up.

That will leave clubs short come August, meaning UEFA may well relax registration rules in order to allow clubs to play new signings.

VANGUARD

