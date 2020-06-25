The Regent School emerges world best in 13 Cambridge IGCSE’s subjects

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

Eight students of The Regent School, Abuja, have emerged best in 13 of the Cambridge’s 2019 International General Certificate of Secondary Education, IGCSE examination in the world.

To this end, they have bagged the Cambridge International Learners Award for the feat they achieved.

The eight students are being celebrated by the British Council and Cambridge Assessment International Examinations, CAIE, for obtaining the best results in Nigeria and the world.

The board of The Regent School, which disclosed this in a statement by Mr Andrew Williams, said it received the information from the British Council and Cambridge International that eight of her students emerged with the best results across 13 subjects in the June 2019 Cambridge IGCSE Examinations in Nigeria and the world.

The statement, titled, “The Regent School does it again”, stated: “The Regent School, Abuja has once again consistently remained in the limelight for the umpteenth time as eight of her students are being celebrated by the British Council and Cambridge Assessment International Examinations (CAIE) for obtaining the best results in Nigeria and the world.

“The awards of exceptional performance at national and international levels were granted to seven students. These awards included Highest in the World in Mathematics, achieved by two students. The students who obtained the best results in the June 2019 IGCSE Examinations were Abubakar Sadiq Tafida, Aditi Amol Sohoni, Chisom Angela Angel Akahara, Ibrahim Abdulsalam, Phinola Yeani Aruna, Shreya Jindal and Sybel Nyenimana Shreya.

“Phinola, Ibrahim, Sybel, Chisom, Abubakar and Aditi were adjudged to have obtained the best results across Nigeria in 11 subjects – Accounting,

“Additional Mathematics, Biology, Physics (Shreya Jindal); Art & Design (Phinola Yeani Aruna); Environmental Management (Ibrahim Abdulsalam); Foreign Language French (Sybel Nyenimana); Global Perspectives (Chisom Angela Angel Akahara); Music (Abubakar Sadiq Tafida); Information and Communication Technology (Aditi Amol Sohoni) and Mathematics (Shreya Jindal & Aditi Amol Sohoni)

Shreya Jindal had an overwhelmingly outstanding result as she was the Best (student) Across Eight Subjects – first place, while both Shreya Jindal and Aditi Amol Sohoni achieved the highest results globally in Mathematics (without coursework).

“Last year, six students of The Regent School achieved the best Cambridge IGCSE results in Nigeria in 7 subjects in the IGCSE examinations of June 2018.

