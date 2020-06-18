The Future Of The African Sound

Kindly Share This Story:

We all remember when The Legend Don Jazzy introduced 19-year-old Rema to us in 2019, we all compared him to Wizkid, his voice, his looks.

Fusing Afro-beats with a touch of trap, Rema hit us with an entirely new sound, with songs like “Dumebi” which was an instant fan favorite all over the continent, “Why”; a trap song almost every guy could relate to and “Iron Man” which made it to Barack Obama’s 2019 summer playlist.

That same 2019, we had the breakout of 23-year-old Joeboy, through Mr. Eazi’s -emPawa Africa- where he got a $3000 grant and shot a video for his debut single “Faaji”, then he dropped his hit single “Baby” and he became everyone’s favourite.

Again in 2019, Olamide brought 24-year-old Fireboy to our speakers with his enticing and cashy hit single “Jealous” which topped charts all over Africa and since then he has been serenading our ears and minds with romantic love songs we can’t seem to resist.

2020 so far has brought us “Rukky”.

Rukky whose real names are “Oghenerukevwe Emegboro” is a 20-year-old, who released his first Single Audio and Visual in 2019 titled “sweet serenade” enjoyed massive airplay, and was recognized by the music industry. Early 2020 he released a sweet sensational afro pop titled “for two” which automatically hits 100 of thousands stream on the first week.

May 22nd 2020 he broke out the scene with another, single titled “Felony”, where he featured “The Mayor Of Lagos” “Mayorkun”, and the song was an instant hit, enjoying massive airplay nationwide and social media attention, felony made number one on top 100 Nigerian iTunes chart. With a video soon to be released and more bangers to be dropped, “Rukky” who is signed under Hustler’s Ambition Entertainment looks set to take on the world with his unique Afrobeat sound.

Currently, Rukky’s singles are getting positive spot on top streaming platforms like Audiomack, Apple Music and Spotify within a week of its release.

Tegatags the C.E.O, who is also an executive music producer has deep musical roots.

It is no doubt that Rukky as a young star is taking African sound to the next level, and going on to be a global entity in the music industry.

