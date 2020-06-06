Test-run of Ossiomo Power Plant excite residents, as Edo sets to add 55MW

Kindly Share This Story:

Residents in Benin metropolis are elated over the ongoing test-run of the 55MW Ossiomo Power Plant, located at Ologbo axis of Benin-Sapele Road, with the plant expected to power government facilities and other private concerns.

The project is underpinned by three licenses secured from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) comprising a Generation License, an Independent Electricity Distribution Network License and an Eligible Customer (willing buyer-willing seller) approval, which pave way for its operations in the state.

Residents, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, noted that the new entrant into the state’s electricity market would liberate the power sector and open it up for competition.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said the test-run of the power plant is a watershed moment in the administration’s drive to industrialize the state and attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to spur the local economy.

According to him, the Governor Obaseki-led administration is keen about providing the right environment for businesses to thrive in the state, which is what informed the need to fully support the realization of the Ossiomo Power Project.

Efe Omozuwa, who lives close to the Benin By-pass, said the project is monumental, as it would open up the economy and attract more investors desirous of stable power to the Sapele Road corridor.

According to him, “We are quite excited. Already, a lot of interest is shown in this area by a number of industries, who are now realizing that the project is coming to fruition. We have had people coming to take up land for new factories here.”

Another resident, Mr Victor Ebozele, said the residents in the axis are excited about the prospects of the project and its attendant impact on the local economy.

The transmission and distribution infrastructure of the Ossiomo Power plant includes a 33KM 33KV line; 8KM 11KV mini-grid around Ologbo; 2 X 15MVA Injection Substation located at the Edo State Government Secretariat on Sapele Road and 10KM 11KV mini-grid around GRA/Ring Road, Benin City.

The promoters of the project have mapped out a direct supply and billing strategy for its off-takers which mitigates the payment risk currently prevalent in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

