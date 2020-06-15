Tension in Niger Delta over alleged plan to wind up Presidential Amnesty Programme

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chancel Sunday

Ex-militants under the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, in Niger Delta, Monday, threatened a showdown with the federal government over an alleged report presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Interim Committee of PAP, advising the president to wind up the programme.

In a swift reaction to the rumour, ex-militants under Phase 3 of PAP, Delta State, led by self-styled General Para, said beneficiaries were earlier told that the committee was probing contracts executed.

“The rumour we are hearing from a very reliable source is that the committee has submitted a report to President Muhammadu Buhari, asking him to wind up the programme.

ALSO READ:

“Leaders of ex-agitators do not know anything about contracts regarding the programme, so we were happy when they told us they’re probing contracts executed.

“If the committee delayed in coming out to clear the air or call for a meeting with leaders of ex-agitators, we will not be able to tell the consequences because brains are boiling in the region.

“We made efforts to meet with the committee when they came in, but our request was turned down. Again, our monthly stipends are paid once in three months under this committee but we kept quiet in expectation of a better outcome.

“I urge all ex-agitators to be on the alert because this is a breach of the disarmament agreement on the part of the federal government if this rumour is true”, he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: