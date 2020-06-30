I challenge you to tell me one sector in Nigeria that has improved under this administration - Reno

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, Tuesday challenged Nigerians to tell him one sector in the country that has improved since the inception of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Omokri, who described himself as ‘BuhariTormentor’ has always been at the forefront of criticisms, condemning the structures and administrative operations of the presidency.

He had severally questioned Buhari’s competence and had come up with a hypothesis that Buhari was not elected legitimately.

Similarly, Reno had in one of his video’s accused Buhari of committing hate speech. Recall that Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader, was arrested and imprisoned over hate speech and other felonious crimes brought against him by the federal government.

Reacting, Reno said he does not support the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his Biafra agitation neither does he support the moves by the federal government to re-arrest Kanu over hate speech.

Omokri had written and spoken many things against President Muhammadu Buhari, and had also proffered solutions to Nigeria’s problem.

However, miffed with the rising cases of insecurity, corruption, poverty, power outage, and other microcosm challenges militating against the growth of the country, the outspoken Reno Omokri opined:

“I challenge anyone to tell me one sector in Nigeria that has improved under General Buhari.

* Security is worse

* Corruption is worse

* Poverty is worse

* Electricity is worse

* The value of the Naira is worse

* Respect for rule of law is worse

* Freedom of speech is worse

* Banditry and kidnapping is worse

* Nepotism is monumental and very in your face

About the only thing that is better is our debt situation. In 5 years, General Buhari has taken more debt than every other Nigerian leader combined! What has he done with the money? That one is government magic!”

