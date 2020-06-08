TCN: FG presents letters to MD/CEO, other directors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Udeme Akpan

Barely three weeks after their verbal appointments, the Federal Government, yesterday, issued appointment letters to the new Managing Director/CEO, Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz and other directors of the company.

The General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mrs. Ndidi Mba, who confirmed the development in a telephone interview with Vanguard, said: “The appointment letters have been received by the Managing Director/CEO as well as other directors.”

She added: “But they have been working since their appointments were made public in May 2020.”

The Special Adviser to the Minister of Power Engr. Sale Mamman, Mr. Aaron Animas, had in a statement stated: “As part of continuing measures to reposition and improve the performance of the power sector in the country, the Minister of Power Engr. Sale Mamman hereby announces major changes at the Transmission Company of Nigeria.”

“Accordingly, the Managing Director of the TCN, Usman Gur Mohammed has been removed from office with immediate effect. He is being replaced with Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, as Managing Director, in an acting capacity.

“The Minister has also confirmed the appointment of four directors who have been on acting position in the Company for some time.”

“They are; Eng. Victor G. Adewumi. Executive Director, Transmission Services Provider; Engr. M. J. Lawal, Executive Director, Independent Systems Operator; Ahmed lsa-Dutse, Executive Director, Finance & Accounts, and Justin l. Dodo, Executive Director, Human Resources & Corporate Services. All the changes/appointments have been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

In a message obtained by Vanguard from its website, the company, stated: “TCN emerged from the defunct National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) as a product of the merger of the Transmission and Operations sectors on April 1, 2004.

“TCN was incorporated in November 2005. Being one of the 18 unbundled Business Units under the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), TCN was issued a transmission License on 1st July 2006. It was subsequently issued two licenses on June 10, 2013, for electricity transmission and system operations.”

It added: “In response to the increase in Nigeria’s demographic figures over the decades which is put at about 160 Million and the lack of commensurate increase in energy supply to meet the country’s growing economic and infrastructural development objective, the Federal Government of Nigeria realized that there was the need to break up defunct National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) into small, effective units, as adequate and efficient electric power is a major factor in modern industrial development.”

