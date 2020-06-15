TCN: Concerns over donors’ $1.6b as FG is threatened with legal actions over former MD’s removal

Kindly Share This Story:

ABUJA: The dust raised by removal of the former Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, Mr. Usman Gur Mohammed is far from being over as a key sector player has threatened to drag the Federal Government to court.

The proposed legal action is to among other things, set the record straight and as well to clear the image of the former Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria, Mr. Usman Gur Mohammed and African Development Bank, AfDB, which released him on secondment to the company, given the crude manner of his removal.

The source who did not want his name mentioned in print vowed to raise Nigerians conscience on imminent collapse of the transmission subsector of the electricity value chain following sinister moves, allegedly aimed to carelessly launder the donors’ funds to advance political gains.

The source, a key stakeholder in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI, warned further that urgent step must be taken to ensure that the donors’ funds domiciled for critical projects are protected from being preyed by hawks already hovering around for it.

He insisted that notwithstanding recent issuance of appointment letter to the Acting MD, TCN, Engr. Sule Abdulaziz, the issues around the removal of Gur Mohammed must be challenged in competent court of jurisdiction.

According to him, “There is no removal from office in Nigeria public service rules. This can be challenged in a court.

“But the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha cannot give any other letter since no offense has been established against the former Managing Director.

“According to Public Service, someone can leave office on account of expiration of tenure of office termination, dismissal and resignation.

“All above cannot apply in the case of Mr. Gur Mohammed”

The Vanguard source, who was in possession of documents showing details of TSP savings in addition to most of unspent $1.6 billion raised from donors for TREP, alleged that the former MD’s removal was to pave ways for the funds to be diverted and stolen.

He said Gur Mohammed’s current predicament could be linked to the scenario currently playing out in the Presidential Villa between the first family and some powerful President’s men.

He regretted what he alleged terrible institutionalization of nepotism in the villa which has effectively reduced the State House to a deal centre, that a minister will connive with President’s man to execute the MD’s removal plot.

According to him, “TCN was not an interesting point to them two years ago but when lots of money has been gathered for projects from donors and saving.

“The watchmen in the village in connivance to remove the MD of TCN without a query and reference to the fact that it was the Federal Government that requested for his service to help restore sanity in TCN through secondment from AfDB.

“TCN which was the weakest link in the power value chain has a lot of cash to catch their eyes. Since then all effort to correct the obvious mistake has proved abortive. Because the powerful boys will not listen to any good counselling.

“They don’t care even when the letter that was given to him provided a basis for him to sue Nigeria.”

It would be recalled that since his unceremonial removal from the office on May 19, 2020, the former Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, Mr. Usman Gur Mohammed was yet to be issued a letter to that effect by the Federal Government.

