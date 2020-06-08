Vanguard Logo

Taraba crisis: Tiv Leaders accuse CAN of neglect

Taraba crisis: Tiv Leaders accuse CAN of neglect…You’ve not been fair, CAN was in Taraba on peace mission – Hayab

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Tiv chieftains have met in Abuja on the communal crisis that claimed lives in Taraba, where they alleged that the umbrella body of Christians in Nigeria, CAN, had not done much on their plight.

However, Vice Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in the Northwest, Rev John Joseph Hayab, disagreed with the chieftains, saying the association had intervened in the conflict between Tiv and Jukun in recent times.

Hayab said in an interview with the BBC Hausa monitored on Monday by Vanguard, that ” I think the person who made that allegation has forgotten.CAN leader Pam has visited the area,he must’ve forgotten.”

Rev. Hayab explained that the CAN leader had within the period, visited the war torn area so as to broker peace.

However, a Tiv   chieftain in an interview with the BBC Hausa,insisted that CAN had ,allegedly neglected them ,even as their people were killed in the conflict.

He alleged that CAN had intervened when people were involved in crisis associated with politics.

“But the association has not come to us.The conflict is claiming lives ,go to Bali and other places.The authorities are not doing much to end the communal crisis ” he alleged.

Reverend Hayab however, assured that the apex Christian body would soon meet where issues, including the crisis in Taraba would be discussed with a view to proffering a solution  to the problem.

