Taraba Crisis: CAN Northern States remains your good brothers and Mediator- Hayab

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Northern CAN is disturbed about the unresolved crisis between TIv and Jukuns in Taraba state. This crisis, according to Rev John Joseph Hayab, Vice Chairman 19 Northern States CAN and FCT, has caused every party lost of lives and properties which included the death of a catholic priest, Rev Fr David Tanko who was killed on his way to attend a reconciliation meeting.

Hayab, in a statement on Monday, said: “troubled about the development our Chairman, Rev Yakubu Pam started a shuttle diplomacy to achieve cease fire between the warring parties.”

“These efforts include reaching out and the meeting with the Governors of Taraba and Benue state to find a lasting solution to the lingering crisis.

“All the groups were reached through their leaders and they gave our Association listening ears promising to do whatever it will take to stop the violence.”

“A joint meeting was to be held but the current reality of Covid-19 did not allow us to meet together on a round table to take decisions that will help stop the conflict.”

READ ALSO:

“It is therefore out of place for anyone to accuse CAN of not caring.

CAN has made several appeals and we are still appealing to all the groups to stop the fight and come to the dialogue table.”

“Conflicts usually start as a result of lack of dialogue and we still need that same dialogue that we failed to do in the first place to resolve the conflict.

Continual fighting and killings will never help to resolve any conflict but instead it will only aggravate the situation.”

“The world and Nigeria need peace now more that ever before. If we want a better education for our children, economy stability for our people and development of our society our sure way to achieve these will be when we work together to establish peace in all our communities.

Taraba and Benue people are dear to CAN and to the country.”

“Therefore we will never abandon them for whatever reason most especially at this critical time of their need we must stand together with them to pursue peace at all cost,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: