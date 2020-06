Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Peter Okoye of the defunct P-Square group has narrated how himself, his wife, daughter and two of their domestic staff beat the Covid-19 virus.

Mr P as he likes to be referred to took to Instagram to share separate videos of how he had to self-isolate and the trauma he went through for the period he was positive.

