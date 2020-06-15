Surveillance Guards: Warri Escravos, Forcados youths make case for equity, justice

Kindly Share This Story:

The youths of Warri Escravos and Forcados in Warri Southwest Local Government Area and Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, have said their call for justice and equity should not be taken for granted.

The call was made following the claim by youths of the LGAs that Ocean Marine Services Limited, OMS, does not carry them along in the area of employment.

This was made known in a statement issued to journalists in Warri by Bullet Otuaro, Comrade Mandela Bomini; Gbisibi Nelson Andrew; Comrade Pondy S. Ebipadewei; Ogbona Bibo; Comrade Imoun M. Emomotimi; Benard P. Okirika; Akin Edisemi Disi; Izoukumor Newton; Olueh Clement; Toju Ukweyiride, Godwin Yokiri; David Ebikeme; Mike Amakiri; Ebikebina Raymond Ekpemupolo; Evis Atamba; Ingbesekumo Oyas; Shadrach Onitsha Ebikeme; Nanakumo Samuel Ebikeme; Norbaine Jude Efiye; and Adiurumokumor Superior.

They further called on concerned authorities to investigate their allegation to avoid the crisis in the area.

In addition, the youths said non-indigenes were being used to perform jobs that should have been contracted to indigenes.

According to the statement, “the Central Youth of Warri Escravos and Forcados were carried along when the contract for the engagement of surveillance guards along Pipeline Right of Way (PRoW) was given to Global West Limited in ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

“Global West Limited is an indigenous Campany, whose CEO understands the creek and knows the effects of environmental degradation on the people, and did everything to carry the leadership of the youths, community executive officers and traditional council along.

“But Occen Marine Solutions Limited does not understand the creek. “

Kindly Share This Story: