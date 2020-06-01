Supremacy battle: I’ve proof I’m custodian of Yoruba race — Oba Akinruntan

Kindly Share This Story:

THE Olugbo of Ugbolan d, Oba Frederick Akinrutan, yesterday, renewed his position that he is the number one monarch in the South-West region, as he says the issue of supremacy has been settled in his favour.

Speaking with Vanguard, Akinrutan said the dust raised among the Obas in the South-West concerning who is supreme settled?

The monarch said: “I would have loved not to talk about this matter in a forum such as this. But because you are curious, I will say a few words. There has never been any dust raised on account of who is supreme among the Obas in the South-West. What you have been witnessing is a drama badly rehearsed and badly staged. “I say this because all the historical facts available in the local and international archives are clear on the issue of who is supreme.

“My style has never been that of noise making. I draw my inspiration and confidence from the numerous historical books that support my position as the custodian of the Yoruba race. None of these books was written by me. The books were written by local and international scholars who have no pecuniary benefits in the matter.

“In fact, a good number of books were written long before I became king. I challenge anyone who has contrary facts to the position of Olugbo of Ugboland on this issue to come forward. I wish to tell you that all the manipulators in this matter know the truth but are adamant not to embrace it because it suits their political and economic ambitions. I would like to see how far those manipulators of history can go.”

On his condolence message to the President on the demise of his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari, which was elaborate, he said:

“I have always been an admirer of someone who is dedicated, conscientious, patriotic and loyal in the discharge of his duties and to the cause of his master. This is the story of Mallam Abba Kyari. One needs to have a disloyal and undependable partner to appreciate the worth of the man Mallam Abba Kyari.

What you described as elaborate is a celebration of the uncommon hard work and trust that Kyari brought to the administration of President Buhari. I beseech Almighty Allah to grant the deceased aljannah firdaus and grant the President, government of Nigeria and the deceased’s family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

