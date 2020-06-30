Super Falcons striker, Desire Oparanozie joins French Club Dijon

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Falcons of Nigeria forward, Desire Oparanozie has been added to the books of French women’s side, Dijon Football Côte d’Or, on a two-year contract.

Vanguard reports that the forward spent six years at fellow French club Guingamp before opting for a new challenge.

The club announced the acquisition on its official website on Tuesday.

Club coach Yannick Chandioux believes Oparanozie will help raise the club’s level of play; “Each season, she has proven that she can score. She is used to D1, the type of player who will help the group to grow. Desire has a fairly important athletic profile, she is powerful. She is a player who knows almost everything and who should be invaluable in the conservation of the ball.” He said

Oparanozie expressing her satisfaction on joining the club said; “I am happy to start a new adventure after six years in Guingamp. I am delighted to be able to discover something else. I really like this club and the coach’s speech, which has followed me for a long time, convinced me. I am very honored to sign at DFCO.”

The 26-year-old is a four times Africa Women’s Cup of Nations winner and has represented Nigeria at three 2011, 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cups.

