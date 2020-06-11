Super Eagles star, Ndidi opens up on how criticism has helped his career

Kindly Share This Story:

Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has attributed his progress in the game to his ability to listen to criticism from his coaches, friends, and wife.

The Nigeria international has been in top form since teaming up with the King Power Stadium outfit in 2017 from Belgian side Genk.

Ndidi’s stock has risen very high in the Premier League and he is currently regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the English top-flight.

ALSO READ: Agency partners Integral to develop Nigerian football talents

Reflecting on his success, the Super Eagle praised the people who surround him for their sincere criticism which has helped him to improve on his performances.

“My circle of friends is very small, and they are people who are straight in their assertions. Even at Leicester City, the players, the coaches, and the staff are straight with me,” Ndidi told the Super Eagles media team.

“That alone is like an encouragement to me; they make me understand life in general and how I am performing.

“Kudos also must go to my wife; she is always honest with me as it concerns my game, telling me the right things and I don’t joke with her criticisms because I know she wants me to be a better player and my boss at Leicester too.”

Ndidi has made 111 Premier League appearances since his arrival at King Power Stadium and this season he has played 29 times for the Foxes across all competitions.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: