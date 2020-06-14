Summview hooks on Rack Centre’s cloud system to expand business in Africa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Global Content Provider, Summview, has announced a decision to extend its services in Africa through hosting cloud and content services in a Nigeria-based carrier Neutral Data Centre, Rack Centre.

The company said the expansion will add additional value onto its services for existing and new clients, enabling the acquisition and routing of television, TV, radio channels and channels packages from Africa to the rest of the world and vice versa.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Summview, Mr. Denis Pagnac, said: “We chose Rack Centre to expand our business in Africa since we needed a company that matches our levels of customer service and understands the need for reliability. We investigated the market and Rack Centre has proven superior customer service and commitment to excellence.”

Also, the Managing Director of Rack Centre, Dr Ayotunde Coker, said it is a pleasure to welcome a company in Nigeria.

He was confident that Summview and its customers will continue to enjoy the excellent range of carrier neutral services that Rack Centre offers.

Coker said: “We will be providing Summview Tier III Constructed Facility Certified quality with a direct connection to the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria, over 35 of the major carriers and ISPs and all five undersea cables serving the South Atlantic coast of Africa.

“With every country on the Atlantic coast of Africa directly connected, we offer Summview and its customers’ unequalled low latency connectivity and performance in the region,” he added.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: