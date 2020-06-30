Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Branch of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has appealed to the Lagos State government to take the advantage of the two weeks extension of the strike notice issued by members of the Medical Guild, an umbrella body of medical doctors under the employ of the State to pay the COVID-19 hazard allowances and resolve other outstanding issues.

The medical doctors in a press statement made available to Vanguard, regretted that state government-employed doctors haven’t received commensurate allowances even with the massive work done to curb the pandemic exacerbated by the shortage of human and material resources.

The statement jointly signed by the Chairman, Dr. Adetunji Adenekan and the Secretary, Dr. Ramon Moronkola stated:

“We believe Lagos State, being the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, the Government can replicate the same remunerations by the federal government, if not more.

“We salute the sagacity displayed by the leadership of the Medical Guild in engaging the Lagos State Government.

“We hereby appeal to the Lagos State Government to take the advantage of the 2 weeks extension of the Ultimate given by the Medical Guild in resolving all the outstanding issues which include the welfare of our members.

“The NMA Lagos is fully in support of these demands and already deployed necessary human and material resources to make this a reality.”

They stated that the Association would continue to engage all stakeholders to achieve all the heart desires of their members.

Further, the medicals said they were delighted about the news of the allowances being received by the last batch of their colleagues working with the Federal government institutions.

They maintained that it was a result of the collective resolve by all stakeholders following the initiation and supervision by the National body of NMA.

“We cannot but appreciate the altruistic support and unflinching passion displayed by NARD and MDCAN during the struggle. Thanks greatly for your support and counsel always,” the stated.

Vanguard

